Tech, Gear, Apparel, and More: Holiday Gift Ideas That Everyone on Your List Will Enjoy

New Era NFL Cold Weather Sport Knit Hats

Stay warm and cheer with one of these hats. Each of the caps has fleece lining to help keep your head warm, and they’ll do the same for the players, coaches, and team staff on NFL sidelines this season as part of the league’s official collection. We’re big fans of the NFL Sport Knit cap, because it’s hard to go wrong with a pom pom top when you’re cheering on your favorite football team during the season—and hopefully the playoffs. [$28.00, newera.com]

