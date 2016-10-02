Tech, Gear, Apparel, and More: Holiday Gift Ideas That Everyone on Your List Will Enjoy

Oakley Flight Jacket and Field Jacket

Both the Flight Jacket and Field Jacket Oakley eyewear styles feature the world’s first airflow innovation that combats fog and overheating. The Oakley Advancer technology allows cyclists to harness cooling airflow on demand with a simple pull of a toggle – so that athletes don’t need to be concerned about environmental conditions affecting their performance. The Field Jacket is prescription compatible as well. [$223.00, Oakley.com]

