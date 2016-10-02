Tech, Gear, Apparel, and More: Holiday Gift Ideas That Everyone on Your List Will Enjoy

Repurposed Iconic Treasures

Did you ever want to own a piece of living sports history but felt weird putting, say, a goalpost in your home? The good people at Tokens & Icons have tackled this conundrum head on, by repurposing game-worn uniforms, parts of vintage arenas and old baseballs, footballs and other gear used in classic games into wallets, watches and other practical, wearable items. It's cool, it's eco-friendly, it's the football from Super Bowl XLVI turned into cuff links!

