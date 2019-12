Ring of Fire

No sport mingles triumph and tragedy with quite the discomfiting ease of boxing, and no documentary has better captured that duality than Ron Berger's 2005 film about the life and career of former welterweight great Emile Griffith. Although the movie is more than a decade old, its themes and subtexts feel more bracingly relevant then ever. A must for any fight fan.

