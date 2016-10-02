Tech, Gear, Apparel, and More: Holiday Gift Ideas That Everyone on Your List Will Enjoy

TOMS Waterproof Black Suede Men’s Boots

It’s that time of year again: Snow, rain, and cold weather. To get through it you’ll need some solid gear and a great footwear option is this boot from TOMS. The waterproof design is perfect for any type of weather, so if you’re going to work, going on a trip, or going outside to shovel, these boots will help you get it done—and keep you dry and your feet warm the entire time. The boots are made with a waterproof suede upper and a removable OrthoLite Eco X40 insole.

[$139.95/sale price $104.99, TOMS.com]

