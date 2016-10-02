Tech, Gear, Apparel, and More: Holiday Gift Ideas That Everyone on Your List Will Enjoy

UA Sport Wireless Train — Project Rock Edition

Whether you’re training or taking a long trip, these wireless, over-the-ear headphones are perfect for whatever you’re doing. These are built to handle workouts in the gym and provide easy connection with no wires with Bluetooth technology. The headphones include noise-canceling mics and the ability to fold the sides down for compact carrying.

[$249.00, underarmour.com]

