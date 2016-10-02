Tech, Gear, Apparel, and More: Holiday Gift Ideas That Everyone on Your List Will Enjoy

Wooden Tennis Rackets

Modern tennis is thoroughly weaponized and only becoming more so. With the constant advances in racket technology, it is only a matter of time before the sport evolves to the point where every served ball vaporizes on impact the moment it is struck, which will require adjustments in the rules. You know what was really fun? Back when men were men, and rackets were wood, and cunning and finesse were as important as brute force. That was good enough for Rod Laver and Arthur Ashe and John McEnroe, and it's good enough for you. Check it out!

