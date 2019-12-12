Gift Ideas for Layering Up on the Next Powder Day

Hestra Army Leather Extreme Mitts GET IT

The granddaddy of mittens. Save these for days where you feel like your fingers might fall off and you question your decision to live in a mountain town that averages 10 degrees for months at a time.

The Army Leather Extreme Mitts are Hestra’s warmest mittens, wrapped with their signature Army goat leather that’s durable, waterproof and flexible. Oversized gauntlet cuffs seal you off from the storm and the elastic wrist straps keep them close by when pull your hand out to reach into a pocket. The G Loft insulated liner mitts are removable, so you can swap out the shell to fit over a variety of glove liners and mittens.

[$169; backcountry.com]

