Gift Ideas for Layering Up on the Next Powder Day

Ortovox Fleece Plus Classic Knit Hoody

Ortovox took a warm and fuzzy step away from their ultralight uphill-oriented kits with the Merino Fleece Plus Knit Classic Hoody. It’s the perfect midlayer to stuff under your hard shell during a bone-chilling day at the resort, and it’s proven to be just as great at kicking back around the cabin afterwards. It’s a super utilitarian layer to have laying around in the winter since it provides just enough warmth for a quick walk or trip to take the trash out.

The Swisswool front panel is the kind of itchy wool your grandma’s sweaters always seemed to be made of—incredibly warm but threatens to draw blood if you get too close—so luckily there’s quite a bit of fabric between your skin and the insulation panel. Soft merino-based fleece lines the entire inside, providing cozy relief from whatever storm you’re escaping, and the oversized hood fits comfortably over a hat.

[$329; moosejaw.com]

