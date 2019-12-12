Gift Ideas for Layering Up on the Next Powder Day

Patagonia Macro Puff Hoodie GET IT

When spending extended periods of time out in the cold, I say the puffier the better. The Macro Puff is the burlier big sister to the Micro Puff Hoody, an extra-warm option for those who want to turn up the heat a little bit.

The synthetic PlumaFill insulation holds its loft and retains warmth just like down, with the water-resistant capabilities of synthetics. The DWR-treated shell is more than enough for light snowfall, so it can serve as an outer layer if you need to throw something on while you’re eating lunch in the backcountry. It comes with a small zippered stuff sack that keeps your pack organized, and plenty of spacious internal and external pockets keep extra gloves or devices in a safe and insulated place. I love how the boxy fit of the jacket lets me throw it on over everything as an emergency layer, but size down if you’re looking for a more slim fit that you want to layer underneath a shell.

[$399; evo.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!