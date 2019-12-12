Gift Ideas for Layering Up on the Next Powder Day

Skida Alpine Neckwarmer GET IT

A little piece of cozy salvation for your face. Skida’s Alpine Neckwarmer is a long standing favorite for extra cold days on the hill. Polartec micro-fleece caresses your frozen chin while you blast down the hill, and the synthetic moisture-wicking outer fabric sheds snow and blocks the wind.

The Alpine Neckwarmer has been a staple since the beginning of Skida, and this year they’ve updated the fleece-lined piece with Alps-inspired patterns that add a bright splash of color to your dark stormy day. Whether or not you’re partial to florals, it sure does boost moral on a grey morning.

[$26; backcountry.com]

