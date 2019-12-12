Gift Ideas for Layering Up on the Next Powder Day

Smartwool Intraknit Merino 250 Quarter-Zip GET IT

When the forecast says -20 degrees with windchill, Smartwool’s Intraknit Merino 250 Quarter Zip is the layer you’ll want next to your skin. The Intraknit series is brand new this year, with a seamless 3D knit design and full merino construction that provides warmth, breathability, and a natural feel. The 3D knitting technique is the highlight of the Intraknit series, with a seamless construction that slides smoothly across your skin without irritation as well as reducing manufacturing waste.

Although it feels pretty thick while you’re wearing it, body-mapped mesh panels and the quarter-zip design do allow for some breathability. The ribbed elbows also maintain durability without impeding mobility. It’s a warm layer you should definitely reserve for the brutally cold days—it probably won’t be so comfortable if you take it for a spin come springtime.

[$150; rei.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!