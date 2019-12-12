Gift Ideas for Layering Up on the Next Powder Day

Stio Fernos Knicker GET IT

The Fernos Knicker is a layer that you never thought you needed, but once you start wearing them you won’t be able to live without them. It can be a slippery slope for your everyday wardrobe when you start wearing puffy pants out in public, but do what you’ve gotta do.

These insulated baselayers are stuffed with 40 grams of Primaloft Gold Active insulation, which does a fantastic job of keeping your rear-end warm on frozen chairlifts without turning your bibs into a steam room as you rip turns back to the bottom. The capris length hits right below the knees and fits seamlessly with ski boots, and the lightweight design packs down really well so you can toss them in your backpack if you’re feeling indecisive about your temperature. They do have one zippered leg pocket but to be honest I’ve never put anything in it since it’s a pretty tough place to reach if you’re wearing ski pants.

[$199; stio.com]

