21 Gifts for Men Who Say They Don’t Want Anything

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Another day passes and brings us closer to the holiday season. Christmas decorations are already being sold and songs are being played in stores. There’s no getting around it. We are gearing up and we need to get all our ducks in a row. Those ducks being the people in our lives that deserve gifts. Because we can’t wait around to get them gifts.

Gift shopping is gonna be mighty important this year because of the shipping delays that are plaguing everything. You would be wise to not wait until the last minute to get your gifts picked out before November comes to a close. And that is doubly true if you got someone or multiple someones in your life that are hard to get gifts for because they’re the type(s) that like to say “oh, we don’t want anything this year”.

No one wants to hear that phrase ever, because it just makes the shopping search all the more difficult. Because obviously, we’re gonna get them gifts. We’re not animals. But that just means we’re gonna have to dig our heels in and really figure out what is out there that they will like. And that is what we are here to help with. We’re here to provide you guys with some gifts that these stubborn folks would surely love to get.

Within the gift guide that we have curated here for y’all, we have got a nice variety of items from all different categories. Enough that there should be at least one thing in here that’ll make your stubborn family members begrudgingly admit that they approve of said gift. All you gotta do is scroll on down and see what we got laid out for you. Be sure to make your choices soon so you get one thing crossed off your checklist before the holiday rush begins.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!