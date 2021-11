G.O.A.T. Boxer Brief + SS Tee GET IT!

Letting someone relax easier at night is a good gift idea, so why not get them this set that comes with a great tee shirt and a pair of boxer briefs that they can throw on and lounge in without a care in the world.

See It! Get the G.O.A.T. Boxer Brief + SS Tee ($122) at Saxx

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!