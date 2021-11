Nautica Oceans Eau de Toilette Spray GET IT!

A new bottle of cologne ought to make someone in your life happy, especially a bottle that’ll leave them smelling as fresh as the sea like this one does. It’s been a new favorite to our collection. Make it a favorite for someone in your life.

See It! Get the Nautica Oceans Eau de Toilette Spray ($28) at Walmart

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!