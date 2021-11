The Sexton Single Malt Irish Whiskey GET IT!

A good bottle of whiskey oughta get through those defenses this year, especially when said bottle is this wonderful whiskey from Sexton. A bottle we have tried and can vouch for when it’s time to unwind at the end of the night.

See It! Get The Sexton Single Malt Irish Whiskey ($29) at Reserve Bar

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!