20 Hiking & Adventure Gifts for Outdoors Lovers

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s almost hard to believe that October is almost over. Feels like just a week ago that we were ringing in the New Year. But soon enough we’ll be saying goodbye to another year. Before we get to that point, there is a big stretch of time we have to get through. And that is the holiday season.

Now, there’s nothing wrong with the Holiday season. It’s really fun to have such a long stretch of time with many holidays in it that allows you to take off from work and spend time with loved ones. Stretching out on the couch watching football on Thanksgiving and basketball on Christmas with friends and family is hard to beat.

The only thing is that there is a bit of responsibility inherent to the holiday season. You can’t get through this mad dash to the end of the year without buying some gifts for the people we love. If you have anyone in your life, you need to spend the coming weeks preparing for the day we all trade off the gifts we got from one another.

Now, it can be fun to get gifts for people. Figuring out what it is that will make them happiest. Things that can make their lives easier or just help them look their best with new clothes or whatever it is that sets their hearts aflame. But it is work. We can’t just hop on down to the gas station and get something off the shelves and call it a day.

With the coming weeks ahead of us, we need to prepare for the holidays. We need to figure out what each person in our life likes and what falls in those interests that would make them happiest. And if you have people in your life that love to spend time outside, there is a whole world of gifts you can work with.

Instead of spending all this time trawling through the never-ending abyss that is the web for gift ideas for the outdoorsy men in your life, you can look to us. Because we have gone ahead and made a pretty sizable gift guide that will go a long way towards making your holiday shopping go a lot easier.

What you will find below is a treasure trove of great gifts that all the loves of mother nature in your life will go crazy for. A wide variety of gifts that will make each trip outdoors go a lot smoother. Such great gifts like an insulated blanket to a portable phone charger to a tough-as-nails backpack and a whole lot more.

So if you want to get the holiday shopping process done a whole lot earlier than normal, we suggest you take a look at the items we suggested for you guys below and pick up a few of these items. These gifts for outdoorsy men will help make it a special holiday for your loved ones. Act now and take a little bit of the load off before October even comes to an end.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!