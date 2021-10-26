20 Hiking & Adventure Gifts for Outdoors Lovers

Grill Master Crate GET IT!

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Make that grill even more impressive with this crate. A crate that comes with a tenderizer, some dried hickory wood chips, 4 steak thermometers, and some spices and BBQ sauces. You’ll get a real kick out of your meals when you’re under the stars.

See It: Get the Grill Master Crate at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!