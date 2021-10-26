20 Hiking & Adventure Gifts for Outdoors Lovers

Legend 90 Boots GET IT!

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Grab a pair of boots that can handle the rougher terrain out on the trails that also looks pretty good to boot. That’s what SeaVees is here to do. And these Legend 90 boots are going to be a fast favorite in any guy’s collection.

See It: Get the Legend 90 Boots ($98) at SeaVees

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!