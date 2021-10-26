20 Hiking & Adventure Gifts for Outdoors Lovers

Marquam Peak Fusion™ Omni-Heat™ Infinity Insulated Parka GET IT!

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Columbia is always delivering knockout gear for the outdoorsy man and this Parka is no slouch. Pick it up to keep yourself warm and dry when the weather turns on you.

See It: Get the Marquam Peak Fusion™ Omni-Heat™ Infinity Insulated Parka ($180) at Columbia

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!