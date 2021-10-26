20 Hiking & Adventure Gifts for Outdoors Lovers

Mystery Ranch 2-Day Assault Backpack GET IT!

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Load up this backpack with all you need to make any hike or trip outside as safe as possible. A backpack that comes with that typically strong and durable Huckberry craft that’ll keep it in your life for a long time.

See It: Get the Mystery Ranch 2-Day Assault Backpack ($219) at Huckberry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!