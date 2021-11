The Mozy GET IT!

We got a hold of one of these and we can say that The Mozy is quite the gift for anyone who likes to spend time outdoors. It’ll help keep them nice and warm in any weather situation thanks to the fantastic craft that makes this such a winning accessory for a trip outdoors.

See It! Get The Mozy ($85; was $149) at Mozy

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!