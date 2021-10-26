20 Hiking & Adventure Gifts for Outdoors Lovers

WACACO Pipamoka Portable Coffee Maker GET IT!

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When you’re out there and you need a little boost, you will be happy to have this coffee maker in your pack. Whip up a cup of joe in no time.

See It: Get the WACACO Pipamoka Portable Coffee Maker at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!