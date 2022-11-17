Branded Content
Best Gifts for the Aspiring Outdoorsman
If you’re looking for a silver lining to the last two years, just look outside. It’s as if the entire world rediscovered the value of the great outdoors and more people than ever are hiking, fishing, camping, etc. If you have an aspiring outdoorsman on your gift list this holiday season, keep in mind that the gear this person uses can make or break an experience out there in the wild.
Fortunately, Leatherman makes a variety of tools designed to enhance the outdoors, whether you’re a seasoned woodsman or looking to camp for the first time. Here, we’ve compiled some of our favorite Leatherman tools for would-be adventurers, along with other key gear for a gift guide for the aspiring outdoorsman.
1. Leatherman Signal
The fully featured Signal (19 tools) has everything you expect from a Leatherman multitool that makes it handy for day-to-day duties—pliers, wire cutters, bit drivers, wrenches, and more. But the Signal also has a suite of tools that makes it capable in the outdoors as well. The stainless-steel saw comes in handy when you’re cutting kindling, and you can close the tool and use it as a hammer to drive in tent stakes. Meanwhile, a built-in whistle can get you out of a jam, and a removable ferro rod can be used in conjunction with the back of the knife blade to start a fire.
[$129.95; leatherman.com]Get it
2. MSR Hubba Hubba
The Hubba Hubba is one of the best-selling two-person tents on the market for a reason. The 40-inches of headroom and rectangular floor with steep sidewalls give you more space than your standard two-person backpacking tent, while still coming in at a packable 2lb. 14oz. The interior has stash pockets for your gear, and the setup is fast and straight forward, even for someone who’s never erected a tent before.
[$479.95; msrgear.com]Get it
3. Leatherman Raptor Rescue
The Raptor is designed specifically for emergency situations, with six tools tailored for worst-case scenarios. The tool is anchored by medical shears, which can cut through clothing and strip bandages, while a pair of dedicated cutters can slice rings and straps like seatbelts. There’s a wrench designed specifically for oxygen tanks and even a carbide glass breaker. And the Raptor comes with a MOLLE compatible holster for easy carry.
[$89.95; leatherman.com]Get it
4. Merrell Moab 3
Old school hiking boots typically have a lengthy break-in period, but the Moab 3 is comfy out of the box. It’s spry enough to be your go-to day hiker but has enough support to handle a longer backpacking trip. And the waterproof membrane means you can wear these kicks in the worst weather, so it’s the only boot your would-be thru-hiker needs.
[$145; merrell.com]Get it
5. Leatherman Skeletool
Leatherman strips the multitool down to its essentials with the sleek Skeletool, which has seven of the most-used features in Leatherman’s extensive quiver—two different pliers, two unique wire cutters, a bottle opener, a large bit driver and a 420 high carbon stainless steel knife. And it’s all packed into an ergonomic package with a removable pocket clip.
[$74.95; leatherman.com]Get it
6. Leatherman Free P4
A few key tools on this 21-feature multitool make the Free P4 handy to have around the house, like the small pry bar, wire stripper, and a package opener that slices through plastic like it’s butter. But the Free P4 sets itself apart because it’s incredibly user-friendly. The majority of features on this tool can be opened and used with one hand, leaving your other hand free for multitasking. Many of the tools, like the knife and scissors, can also be used while the tool is closed and locked, streamlining the process entirely.
[$149.95; leatherman.com]Get it
7. REI Co-op Traverse 32
There’s no such thing as a single backpack for all situations, but the Traverse 32 comes pretty close. The 32 liters of space is big enough to handle weekend trips, but not too big to be overkill on lengthy day hikes. And the Traverse sets itself apart with smart details like compression straps that can be moved around the pack so you can customize the load and water bottle pockets that are tilted forward so you can access them without taking the pack off. The pack also comes with trekking pole keepers and a rain cover, and it’s made from a durable recycled ripstop fabric, so this could be your hiker’s only pack for years to come.
[$139; rei.com]Get it
8. Leatherman Wave Plus
Want a single tool that can tackle multiple situations inside the home and out? The fully-featured Wave Plus is packed with 18 tools that will help you handle anything from broken reading glasses (small bit driver) to carving kindling (saw). Two features that take the Wave Plus to the next level: the bit driver, which accepts Leatherman’s accessory Bit Kit Set, and the 2.9-inch blade that can be accessed from the outside of the tool like a pocket knife.
[$109.95; leatherman.com]Get it
9. Orvis Clearwater
Standing in a stream casting for trout is serene, but breaking into fly fishing can be intimidating. So much gear, so much insider lingo—but Orvis’ Clearwater combo is designed to break down the barriers for new anglers, providing a quality rod and reel combo with line and a case so you have all of the essential gear you need to catch your first fish.
[$398; orvis.com]Get it
10. Leatherman Free K4
Leatherman is known for its signature butterfly opening, but the Free K4 offers the utility of a multitool in a pocket knife design. The slim package is loaded with 9 different common-sense tools, from a package opener to a small screwdriver, all of which are designed to be deployed and used with one hand. The unique magnetic opening and closing mechanism is sure to be a hit, too.
[$99.95; leatherman.com]Get it
11. Jetboil Flash Stove
Making a meal in the backcountry doesn’t get any easier than with the Flash. The compact system is built for efficiency, with components that click together, a reliable pushbutton ignitor that actually works, and a 100-second boil time. It’s so light (13.1 oz) and so compact, the Flash is great for backpacking, car camping, or even just keeping in your truck to make coffee on the fly.
[$114.95; jetboil.johnnsonoutdoors.com]Get it
12. Leatherman Micra
The Micra is a compact, keychain-style multi-tool that’s loaded with 10 different features allowing you to carry it with you on your keychain or strapped to your pack at all times. Common tools like the tweezers and ruler provide everyday function, while the 420HC steel knife blade is tough enough for serious duty. And it all comes in a 2.5-inch-long package that only weighs 1.8 oz.
[$34.95; leatherman.com]Get it
13. BushCraft 101, Field Guide to the Art of Wilderness Survival
You don’t have to be a survivalist to find wisdom in the pages of this book. This field guide details how to prepare for and handle yourself in the outdoors, from packing your “go bag” to crafting a fire with what you find in the woods.
[$12; amazon.com]Get it
