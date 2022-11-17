This article was published in partnership with Leatherman

If you’re looking for a silver lining to the last two years, just look outside. It’s as if the entire world rediscovered the value of the great outdoors and more people than ever are hiking, fishing, camping, etc. If you have an aspiring outdoorsman on your gift list this holiday season, keep in mind that the gear this person uses can make or break an experience out there in the wild.

Fortunately, Leatherman makes a variety of tools designed to enhance the outdoors, whether you’re a seasoned woodsman or looking to camp for the first time. Here, we’ve compiled some of our favorite Leatherman tools for would-be adventurers, along with other key gear for a gift guide for the aspiring outdoorsman.

Best Gifts for the Aspiring Outdoorsman

1. Leatherman Signal

The fully featured Signal (19 tools) has everything you expect from a Leatherman multitool that makes it handy for day-to-day duties—pliers, wire cutters, bit drivers, wrenches, and more. But the Signal also has a suite of tools that makes it capable in the outdoors as well. The stainless-steel saw comes in handy when you’re cutting kindling, and you can close the tool and use it as a hammer to drive in tent stakes. Meanwhile, a built-in whistle can get you out of a jam, and a removable ferro rod can be used in conjunction with the back of the knife blade to start a fire.

[$129.95; leatherman.com]

Get it

2. MSR Hubba Hubba

The Hubba Hubba is one of the best-selling two-person tents on the market for a reason. The 40-inches of headroom and rectangular floor with steep sidewalls give you more space than your standard two-person backpacking tent, while still coming in at a packable 2lb. 14oz. The interior has stash pockets for your gear, and the setup is fast and straight forward, even for someone who’s never erected a tent before.