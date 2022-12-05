This article was published in partnership with Leatherman

The right gear makes your life easier. That’s true whether you’re fixing odds and ends around your house or camping in the great outdoors. If you fancy yourself a burgeoning gear fanatic—or you’re shopping for one come holiday time—you want to focus on items that live at the intersection of form and function. Rather than collecting stuff, you want to hone in on the pieces of gear that epitomize innovation within the outdoor, home, and everyday gear space.

Designers and engineers continue to push innovation. It’s that desire to disrupt and fill a void that led Tim Leatherman to create the first pliers-based multi-tool in the world back in 1983. The company is still innovating today, constantly making its signature design more practical and useful.

To help round out your kit, we’ve assembled utilitarian pieces from Leatherman’s latest tools to add to your everyday carryall, as well as specialized products that make weekend pursuits better and more enjoyable—be it a trip to the backcountry or entertaining at home.

Consider this the ultimate gift guide for the outdoorsman in your life who needs the most innovative gear on the market.

1. Leatherman Curl

The Curl is all about streamlining the tool-deployment process. A number of tools designed to be used with one hand—including a 2.9-in, high-carbon steel knife blade—can be accessed from the outside, giving Curl the utility of a pocketknife and the functionality of a multi-tool. Other essentials include the spring-loaded scissors, a flathead screwdriver that doubles as a pry bar, and a bit driver that’s customizable with Leatherman’s Ratchet Driver ($29.95) and Bit Kit Set ($24.95).

[$89.95; leatherman.com]