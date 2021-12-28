It’s rare you get everything you wanted for Christmas, even in this glorious age of Amazon Wish Lists. There are always a few things you hinted at that no one felt were worth getting you, or maybe you got a little extra spending money in your stocking to use for a few more gifts to buy yourself after the holiday hubbub dies down.

We put together a list of 15 gifts to buy yourself that span a wide array of products—from tech to athletic gear to outdoor adventure enhancers—that will help you decide how to spend your exchange dollars or cash bounty. Pick out a few for yourself; you’ve earned it after a long and stressful run-up to the holidays!

15 Gifts to Buy Yourself With All That Christmas Cash

1. Roark Run Camp Snapback Hat

The short brim and stretchy, perforated fabric make for a light, highly breathable lid that protects from the elements on short and long runs. It rolls up to a small, packable size and has a comfortable velcro closure at the back for easy, on-the-fly adjustments.

[$44; roark.com]

2. Osprey Ultralight Dry Stuff Pack

Osprey’s light and packable day pack has a streamlined design made from waterproof, seam-sealed 40D nylon fabric. It can be stowed in an integral pocket to stash anywhere you may need it. Other features include a rolltop closure, zippered pocket, and adjustable sternum strap.

[$60; osprey.com]