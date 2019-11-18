Give the Best Holiday Tech & Gadgets This Season with AT&T

44mm Apple Watch Nike Series 5 GET IT!

With Apple Watch Nike Series 5, you can track your workouts and listen to audio-guided runs with the Nike Run Club app. Built-in cellular lets you stream music and stay connected without your phone. And there are exclusive Nike watch bands and watch faces specially optimized for the retina display.

Get It: Pick up this 44mm Apple Watch Nike Series 5 ($18/mo.) at AT&T

