Give the Best Holiday Tech & Gadgets This Season with AT&T

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 64GB GET IT!

Weighing in at less than a pound, the slim Galaxy Tab S5e is perfect for the on-the-go life. Watch your favorite shows and movies come alive with true color and crisp, clear details on the corner-to-corner, 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display with an immersive 16:10 ratio widescreen.

Get It: Pick up the SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S5e 64GB ($16/mo.) at AT&T

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!