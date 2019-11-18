Gear

Give the Best Holiday Tech & Gadgets This Season with AT&T

AT&T holiday tech
5
AT&T 3 / 5

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 64GB

GET IT!

Weighing in at less than a pound, the slim Galaxy Tab S5e is perfect for the on-the-go life. Watch your favorite shows and movies come alive with true color and crisp, clear details on the corner-to-corner, 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display with an immersive 16:10 ratio widescreen. 

Get It: Pick up the SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S5e 64GB ($16/mo.) at AT&T

 

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

 

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Gear