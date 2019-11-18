Give the Best Holiday Tech & Gadgets This Season with AT&T

Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm GET IT!

We kind of love this smart watch with its analog display. You get all the amazing functionality of any other wearable—music, messages, phone, health, Samsung Pay, etc.—but in a classic, rugged chore watch design. And the 46mm casing lets you know you’re wearing a serious timepiece, too. Also available in a 42mm rose gold version.

Get It: Pick up the Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm ($13/mo.) at AT&T

