Here’s something all dads know about the holidays: Giving gifts for the home is the only sure-fire way to guarantee you get the gear you want. If you’re thinking about upgrading your home this holiday season through gifting, here are three fantastic Black Friday Home deals at Amazon that everyone in your home will love.

Not that we’re endorsing going behind the back of your significant other! No, we wouldn’t do that. What we will say is that if you or your family are considering new kitchen appliances or any other household gear, now is the time to buy it. And Amazon has amazing deals this weekend on quality stuff for the home that Men’s Journal knows to be great.

We’ve used them, and we love them. Your family will love them. And you will, too.

Be advised that some of these may be Lightning Deals—today only. They’re just too good to last. So our advice is not to wait. Click below, and buy this amazing home gear today. You won’t be sorry.

Instant Pot 60 DUO Plus, 50% Off

By now you know the Instant Pot. It’s the hottest new kitchen appliance on the market. If you have yet to pull the trigger on an Instant Pot, now’s the time to unholster that Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card and let ‘er rip. Because for Black Friday, Amazon has the Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 marked down to half price. Normally $130, right now it’s a mind-blowing $65!

The Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 is our favorite Instant Pot because it’s the perfect size. It’s not too small to craft complete meals, and it’s not so huge we have to store it out in the garage. It’s about the size of a standard slow cooker. But it does so much more that we ditched our old, obsolete slow cooker for this 6-quart Instant Pot.

The Instant Pot Duo Plus is a slow cooker. But it’s also a pressure cooker, which lets us cook meat, steam eggs, and veggies, make rice and yogurt, and much more in a fraction of the time.

We can literally cook a whole chicken—prep to plate—in about half an hour. That is not an exaggeration. And you can, too.

The Duo Plus is actually nine appliances in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, egg cooker, yogurt maker, warmer, and sterilizer. And it’s so easy to use and clean. 15 smart programs put complicated, time-consuming procedures on full auto-pilot. We cook ribs, soups, stews, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts, and more at the touch of a button.

And when it’s done, just remove the lightweight, 3-ply stainless steel inner pot and wash it. No huge ceramic bowls, no cooked-on grime—it all washes clean in seconds. And it’s dishwasher safe. We just rinse ours out and throw it in the machine.

We’ve all seen the raves: how the Instant Pot has transformed kitchens and made people’s lives much easier, yadda yadda. So often, online reviews are hogwash. But this time, we can vouch for them. The Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 really is a game-changer. Get yours today, before you’re stuck with some off-brand beast.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker by Breville, 57% Off—30 Coffee Pods Included!

We always wanted an espresso machine in our kitchen. A single-cup coffeemaker would be nice, too. But who has the counter space for an espresso machine, single-cup device, and a coffee maker? Now we have all three in one amazing appliance with the Nespresso VertuoPlus.

“Vertuo” is a whole new way of making Nespresso that ensures you get a rich, creamy, delicious coffee—or espresso—every single time. It’s fast, efficient, and easy to clean. And right now it’s more than half off its regular price at Amazon! Regularly $233, today only it’s just $100. That’s a savings of 57 percent!

It gets better. This deal comes with 30 Nespresso coffee pods included! One sleeve of ten Vertuo pods can cost as much as $20 (or more). And if you bought this machine alone, it would run you about $200 on any other day. But not today.

This VertuoPlus is designed by renowned European appliance designer Breville. So it’s sleek and good-looking on the kitchen counter. It makes a single cup each time, so there’s no waste, no leftover coffee sitting in the pot all day. And unlike some other single-serve coffee pods, Nespresso includes a postage-paid bag with every purchase, so you can recycle your used pods, free. Just mail the bag in when it’s full. It couldn’t be easier or more efficient.

The VertuoPlus knows exactly what type of coffee or espresso it’s supposed to brew, automatically. We don’t have to set a thing: we just insert the pod, close the lid, and push the Brew button. The VertuoPlus reads a bar code under the crimp of each pod and adjusts the brew speed, amount of water, and the water pressure automatically. Whether we’re making an espresso shot, a flavored coffee, or a full cup, we get a perfectly blended and brewed cup every single time.

So get rid of three different coffee appliances, and pick up this Nespresso VertuoPlus by Breville today only at Amazon. You’ll save 57 percent, and you’ll get free coffee, too! But do it now—this deal expires at midnight PT on 11/29.

Amazon FireTV Stick 4K with Alexa, 50% Off!

Finally, if you’ve been thinking about “cutting the cord” and moving on from cable TV, the time to cut that cord is right now. Because for Black Friday, you can get the amazing little Amazon FireTV Stick 4K with Alexa voice remote and Ultra HD capabilities for half price. Normally $40, today it’s just twenty bucks. That’s a remarkable Amazon Black Friday home deal.

The FireTV Stick works with almost any TV set. Just plug it into a USB port, and you’re on your way. Using apps like Netflix, AppleTV, Disney+, Prime Video, Hulu, SlingTV, and more, you get loads of content streamed right to your television. All in spectacular 4K ultra high-def (if your TV allows it).

With the FireTV Stick there’s no subscription fee or device/equipment rental. Buy it, and it’s yours. You can even move it around from TV to TV! (That’s a great travel tip, BTW).

Move your FireTV Stick 4K from room to room, Or, take it with you when you travel. All your favorite apps are already on the device, so you can stream your favorite shows no matter where you are. Even overseas! And if you download the app, you can use your phone as a remote. So just tuck the FireTV Stick into your luggage or carry-on—it’s about the size of a portable thumb drive—and you can take your home TV with you no matter where you are.

Naturally, streaming services charge their own monthly service fees. But here’s another hot tip: If you’re an Amazon Prime member, Prime Video is already yours. A lot of Prime members don’t realize they already have access to loads of great content like Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and more just by being Prime members.

So cut that cord and get on the streaming tip today with the FireTV Stick 4K with Alexa. It’s only $20 today at Amazon.

Get It: Save 50% on the FireTV Stick 4K with Alexa ($20; was $40) at Amazon

