There’s no doubt the overlanding scene has exploded in the last few years, with major auto manufacturers finally getting on the hype with special bespoke vehicles targeted squarely at off-road enthusiasts. And GMC is the latest to offer an overlanding special of a current model with the Canyon AT4 Ovrlandx concept truck, which was unveiled today at Overland Expo Mountain West 2021 in Loveland, Colorado.

The Canyon AT4 already had impressive 4×4 stats. The off-road-ready mid-size pickup boasted a 1” lift, skid plates, better break-over angles, an auto-locking rear diff, and hill-descent control. GMC just bumped them up with a bevy of upgrades and essential overlanding accessories. Off-road performance enhancements include sliders, cast-iron control arms, a heavy-duty front bumper with winch, integrated recovery points, front and rear auto-locking diffs, mud flares with an integrated light, a rear-mounted spare tire swivel on an AEV off-road bumper, and Multimatic dampers on the shocks for better on- and off-road control.

Other off-road cred enhancements include a 27.7-degree approach angle and a ground clearance of 10 inches, which is gained by the addition of 33-inch BFGoodrich KM3 Mud-Terrain tires on 17-inch AEV Crestone wheels. A custom snorkel gives it better breathing by bringing cool, filtered air into the engine, while also allowing for the truck to challenge water crossings up to 32.1 inches deep.

“We wanted to showcase GMC Canyon with this concept and punctuate GMC’s commitment to premium, off-road capable vehicles. Consumer reaction to this concept’s design will help us further serve the growing market of buyers leading authentic outdoor lifestyles,” said Buick & GMC global vice president Duncan Aldred.

It seems GMC is just getting started with this gamut of goodies by tapping some of the best overlanding gear brands to fully trick out the truck. A stainless steel truck bed cap opens up on each side to allow access to gear and a trick RSI SmartCap kitchen—not to mention the ability to mount a roof-top tent; solar panel; and a massive, 270-degree awning for wide-ranging protection from the elements.

Inside the back of the truck GMC added a neat Decked drawer system to keep tools sorted, a Dometic electric cooler, and other overlanding essentials like jerry cans, traction boards, and a jack.

“The Canyon AT4 Ovrlandx concept truck was designed to balance functionality with aesthetics,” said John Owens, lead creative designer for the concept truck. “When you’re overlanding, capability is an important factor, but doing it with premium style and comfort elevates the experience even further for customers who truly want zero compromises.”

We think GMC created an amazing, capable overlanding rig—based off of an already proven and popular base vehicle—the only pain point is this won’t be slated for production any time soon.

Though just a concept, it does give overlanders in the market for a new truck lots of ideas on how to make their own Canyon AT4 just that much more badass on the trail.

