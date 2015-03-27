Go Behind-the-Scenes With Tiger Woods About Training, His Swing, and More in the New Series ‘My Game: Tiger Woods’

Tiger Woods proved once again he can make magic happen after winning the 2019 Masters tournament. Now, you’ll get a chance to see him in action as he gets it done with the new documentary series My Game: Tiger Woods.

Discovery’s GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR and Golf Digest are supporting the 12-episode series, which will bring exclusive coverage for fans of Woods and his life on and off the course. The 10-minute episodes of the series will be available on on GolfDigest.com/TigerWoods for subscribers to Golf Digest Schools. The series will give fans a look at Woods that they don’t get to see on TV or during tournaments.

Episode 1 of My Game: Tiger Woods is here.💯 Watch it for free and subscribe for the full series: https://t.co/tWo8lG0yYX pic.twitter.com/CoK143CtO8 — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) August 20, 2019

The episodes will feature Woods talking about his workout routine, his golf training, how he practices, as well as his preparation for tournaments. Over the years, Woods has amassed as much knowledge about golf as anyone, and he’ll put that on display in the series when he talks about his physical preparation to shotmaking, as well as how he prepares for the mental side of the game.

The first episode of the series, “My Practice” is available for free for fans here. People can also purchase the entire series for $12.99 to have access to all 12 episodes.

Check below for more on the series and a look at Woods in action.