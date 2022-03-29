Sustainable Innovation Is the Name of the Game for Goldwin

This article was produced in partnership with Goldwin

Slipping into a flow state is like athletic nirvana. Carving the perfect line down a mountain, where your skis all but disappear and the effort feels akin to flying—that’s Shangri-la for big-mountain athletes. You’re one with the world around you, but it takes a perfect storm of elements to get there. It demands mental acuity, laser focus, and minimal distractions. That means everything you’re wearing needs to be dialed in and perfectly executed, which is exactly what Goldwin strives for with its impeccably designed, highly technical gear.

Philosophy in practice

Based in Toyama and Tokyo, the 70-year-old Japanese heritage brand is one of the most revered outfitters in the world, dressing the likes of Japanese and British Olympic skiers and everyday adventurers.

While most companies try to disrupt the sportswear space by making a big-name athlete the face of its apparel or overcomplicating silhouettes, Goldwin looks to nature. It creates apparel that has as little an impact as possible on the environment. It’s a guiding principle. So is design defined by intentionality, minimalism, and attention to detail. Free of distraction, Goldwin apparel leaves space for you to find your flow.

Creating durable duds in timeless styles that stand up to the rigors of sport is easier said than done, but Goldwin’s delivered some mainstays, like the Gore-Tex Fly Air Jacket and Pertex Shield Air Pullover.

GORE-TEX Fly Air Jacket

Subtle and unobtrusive, this jacket provides thoughtful technical features for winter and wet weather. It’s one of the lightest waterproof, breathable Gore-Tex jackets available thanks to a veil that keeps moisture out while letting sweat evaporate. Its distinctive silhouette was inspired by the eye-catching acrobatics of flying squirrels as they soar through the trees—the same unfettered movement of a freestyle skier carving down a mountain. Goldwin’s Fly Air is equally at home backflipping off a snowy pillow as it is summiting an alpine peak. The front of the jacket is subtly shorter to free your legs from encumbrance, and the neck is high to lock in heat when it’s cold. Broad, flat-lying flaps divert water from the jacket’s pockets; and pocket flaps cleverly fold back and Velcro open to provide venting on warm days.