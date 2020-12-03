In partnership with TAG Heuer

Sure, the golfer on your list can always use a box of balls, and while they would certainly appreciate a dozen ProV1s, they will last but a fleeting few rounds. The same is true for tees, gloves, or even a gift card for the pro-shop. For a more memorable gift that will bring a smile to your player’s lips over and over again every time they tee it up, you need to dig a little deeper, and go beyond the predictable. Here are six indelible presents that your favorite player will cherish long after the holidays.

TAG Heuer Connected Golf Edition Watch

Information is key to a good round of golf. TAG Heuer’s Connected Golf Edition watch, paired with the brand’s smartphone app, will help your player plot their way through a round on over 40,000 courses worldwide, giving them GPS data to position shots in the fairway and providing yardages for approaches into the green. Highly detailed hole flyovers and weather forecasts are easy to read thanks to a snappy OLED touch screen, plus 8GB storage and 1GB RAM. The watch also lets golfers track and record shot distances, which is saved back on the app to provide statistical analysis. All that info gives your player a better handle on their game and where they could focus their attention for improvement. Plus, the watch not only can provide the golfer’s score and putts but also those of the other players in their foursome. The 45mm case is crafted from lightweight black titanium, so it won’t weigh down the swing and comes loaded with numerous face options including a stylish skeleton chronograph design. Bonus: It’s water resistant in case your golfer likes to enjoy a post-round plunge in the club pool.

[$2,550; tagheuer.com]

Titleist TSi Driver

Every golfer wants the latest and greatest driver. A big stick that goes farther and flies straighter, and the recently released Titleist TSi does just those things. The driver’s face is made from 425 aerospace titanium, which is produced at only one Pittsburgh foundry, for added strength and elasticity for more ball speed, while a new, more aerodynamic shape allows for more speed and power. The driver comes in two models; the TSi2 gives less consistent players speed and forgiveness on mishits anywhere on the face, while the TSi3 provides golfers who can hit it closer to center more control with the brand’s new SureFit Track Design that shifts the center of gravity to optimize shape and trajectory for even more distance.

[$549; titleist.com]

PXG Gen 3 Irons

Few things will tickle a golfer more than a new set of irons and our favorite PXG’s Gen 3 sticks check all the performance boxes for players across nearly every skill level. All three models; Xtreme Performance for golfers who need quite a bit of forgiveness, Players for the mid-handicappers, and Tour for quality ball strikers, feature an insanely thin, strong HT1770 maraging steel face buttressed by two layers of polymer inside a five-time forged frame. All that adds up to faster ball speeds combined with better sound and feel. While perimeter titanium and tungsten weighting makes them more forgiving when contact is less than ideal, well struck shots fly high and long and balls hit at the target land softly on the green like butterflies with scorched feet.

[$299 per club; pxg.com]

ECCO M Golf Biom Cool Pro Shoes

Our game is one that is meant to be walked and keeping the player’s feet fresh is crucial to playing well. Soft and light, ECCO M Golf Biom Cool Pro shoes not only offer excellent traction and grip during the swing thanks to three zones of soft spikes, they also use ergonomically advanced soles, 100 percent waterproof GORE-TEX construction, and a grid built into the midsole to release heat and moisture to keep your player’s good walk unspoiled.

[$230; us.ecco.com]

Galvin Green Rain Suit

For golfers who need to get out rain or shine, a good rain suit is an important necessity and like in most things, you get what you pay for. While it’s a bit of an investment, Galvin Green makes the finest foul weather gear we’ve tested. Not only are this jacket, pants, and insulation combo fully waterproof, windproof, and breathable, they also utilize stretch panels deployed with golf movement in mind, keeping the swing fluid and unrestricted even in a downpour.

[Jacket: $699; galvingreen.com]

[Pants: $599; galvingreen.com]

[Insulation: $129; galvingreen.com]

Pringle Cashmere Sweater

Few things in this world feel more opulent than fine cashmere. But it also makes an excellent extra layer on the golf course. It’s warm, it’s soft, it breathes, and this Argyle from the venerable Scottish maker Pringle is perfect for cooler weather from tee to green and stylish enough for adventure beyond the clubhouse.

[$943; pringlescotland.com]

