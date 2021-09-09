Fall is almost here, and aside from cooler temps, colorful trees, and the resurgence of pumpkin beers, that means one thing: a slate of new tech releases. Google has been stoking anticipation for the upcoming reveal of its Pixel 6 smartphone since it first announced details back in August, and now it’s given us the best glimpse yet with a new trailer. While full specs are still under wraps, the Pixel 6 is notable for being the first phone to use Google’s new Tensor chip, which the company designed in-house.

Google developed Tensor in order to take full advantage of the Pixel 6’s AI and machine learning capabilities. The new silicon will unlock increased processing power and enable all kinds of advanced capabilities on the new phone, including a revamped camera system, enhanced speech recognition, and more, according to the company. Once released, the Pixel 6 will be available in two versions, The Verge reports: a regular Pixel 6, which comes with a 6.4-inch flat screen and two cameras, and the Pixel 6 Pro, which offers a 6.7-inch curved display and three rear cameras (including a telephoto lens for improved zoom photography).

In addition to the new hardware, Google will debut its new Material You design theme on the Pixel 6. Although it hasn’t released specifics, the company notes it’ll include new menu layouts, color schemes, and animations, which should give the phone a fresh feel and better user experience compared to previous versions of the Pixel.

The Pixel 6 will feature some exterior aesthetic upgrades as well. The Pro comes with a polished aluminum frame, while the regular 6 features a matte aluminum finish, and both phones have their camera lenses grouped in a “camera bar” on the back (according to Google, the 6’s upgraded sensors and lenses required more space than the previous camera design allowed). As you can see in the video above, the phones will also be available in a range of colors.

Google also teased some shots of the phone in an Instagram post, and some are using that as evidence of an exact reveal date: Android Police notes the clock widgets on the phone’s screens read “Tue 19,” which could hint at an Oct. 19th reveal date this fall. Google hasn’t officially announced a specific date, but stay tuned for more details this fall.

