Two of our favorite companies have joined forces. GoRuck, the Green beret-founded maker of amazing adventure luggage and gear, and Huckberry, the San Francisco-based purveyor of all things cool, have teamed up for an exclusive release. The GoRuck GR1 is a tough backpack that’s minimalist and city-wise while preserving the OG GR1’s bombproof tactical DNA. It just might be the last backpack you’ll ever need.

The GR1 comes in two sizes—a roomy 26L and a more compact 21L. Its technical prowess is matched only by its beautiful silhouette. Ideal for camping, globetrotting, or just trucking around the urban jungle, the GR1 ($295) is a Huckberry exclusive. ou simply can’t get it anywhere else. And it’s available now.

One Tough Backpack

Revamped for 2020, the tough GR1 backpack is inspired by military rucks. So it opens flat for easy packing, while internal mesh pockets keep your EDC secure. Made of military-grade 1000-denier Cordura, it’s a powerful weave so tight it’s practically waterproof. The satchel has been tested to 400 pounds, and each and every GR1 Slick comes with an ironclad lifetime guarantee.

Bend it, break it, smash it to the ground. The GR1 Slick will never bust. It’s perfect for guys who value function over form. And that’s a camp you can put us squarely into.

The GR1 tough backpack comes in two styles: one with fabric loops for clipping and stashing and a “Slick” version that’s unadorned and minimalist. The 21L is available in black or desert tan, while the 26L and “Slick” versions come only in black.

Compatible with a 3-liter hydration bladder (not included), the GR1 is ideal for day-long treks into the wild. But it works just as hard in urban settings. With a laptop sleeve that fits a 21-inch computer (or the aforementioned hydration bladder), it’s good-looking enough for the office and the street. But it’s a backpack tough enough to tackle any adventure.

Plenty of pockets offer gobs of storage, while quality YKK zippers with glove-friendly 550 paracord zipper pull to keep your valuables secure. And of course, it’s made in the USA.

After ten years, the GoRuck GR1 has finally been redesigned for the modern tactician. And it took the guys at Huckberry to bring this long-awaited dream to fruition. It’s not cheap, no. But with a lifetime guarantee and the toughness and durability you require, the GoRuck GR1—available now exclusively at Huckberry—might be the last backpack you’ll ever need.

