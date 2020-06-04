When comes to preparing a meal outdoors during the summer, messy charcoal, smoky fires, and cumbersome propane tanks are typically the most efficient ways to get your food cooked, but they’re not always the easiest options if you’re on the go. Enter the GoSun Fusion Solar + Electric hybrid oven.

According to the brand, the Fusion is the world’s first solar oven that can also operate once the sun goes down—using a 12-volt charge from your car, boat, RV or even a portable powerbank. Use it when the sun’s out during midday, and then use it again for dinner when the skies go dark.

What It Is

The GoSun Fusion Solar + Electric hybrid oven is a powerful, portable oven that you can use just about anywhere and everywhere that your outdoor excursions take you. It weighs in at 14 pounds and measures 23 inches long. It can hit a max temperature of 550 degrees Fahrenheit, and it has an interior capacity large enough to cook 4-6 meals per load. It works using only solar power (even under cloudy conditions), but the thing that makes it stand apart from other solar ovens is the electric capability. No sun or you’re in the shade? Simply plug it into any 12-volt charge and it’ll fire right up and get your meals prepared.

Why We Like It

While we originally wanted to test the Fusion for its solar functionality, having the electric option is welcome feature since you can’t always predict how your outdoor adventures will go. Did you roll into the campsite much later than expected, well after sundown? Your family’s hungry, and the Fusion won’t let you down. Just plug it into your car or powerbank, and you’re good to go.

Its vacuum-insulated tube cooks evenly and thoroughly. It can steam, bake, roast, and even fry just about anything you can imagine. Perfect for roasted veggies, fresh steamed fish, fried chicken, baked bread, and even tasty deserts… the list goes on and on. It’s easy to clean—just pull out the tube and wipe down after cooking—and it folds right up into a nice portable package. The bottom line: This oven is the ultimate cooking tool for all things outdoors, and if you play your cards right, you could cook with the Fusion forever using nothing but the energy from the sun.

Nitpick

While this oven definitely falls into the “portable” category, at 14 pounds, it’s not exactly ultra lightweight. Hauling the Fusion more than a hundred yards or so might prove to be difficult. It really shines off the tailgate or right outside the RV, but serious off-the-grid excursions might be overly ambitious.

[$499; gosun.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!