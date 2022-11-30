11. Suunto 9 Peak Pro Get It

One of Suunto’s newest models is the 9 Peak Pro, a multisport watch with built-in GPS. It’s the thinnest on the market, but it doesn’t lack in the durability department because it’s made from titanium, stainless steel, and sapphire glass (though some versions don’t utilize titanium). Updates to features include 24/7 tracking of your sleep, stress, and activity, plus over 95 sport modes and extensive offline maps. A new processor and redesigned interface makes it faster than past models—hence the increased price.

[Starting at $549; suunto.com]

