10. Timex Ironman R300 GPS

Rugged and simple, the Ironman R300 boasts many of the main features athletes are looking for at a very reasonable price. In addition to built-in GPS tracking, it offers reliable heart-rate monitoring, guided workouts (though only for running, cycling, and triathlons), music controls, and a mineral glass touchscreen, too.

[$129; amazon.com]

