12. Fitbit Versa 3 Get It

Mostly made for keeping track of fitness goals, the Fitbit Versa 3 is a budget-friendly option that also comes with GPS for mapping your runs, walks, and rides. Connect it to the Fitbit app or other apps like Strava, MyFitnessPal, Pandora, and Spotify. The interface is simple and easy to read, only showing the metrics you need on the go.

[$230; amazon.com]

