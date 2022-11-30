13. Apple Watch Ultra Get It

This watch was built for the everyday active user, and it works equally well on your wrist during weekdays at the office and weekend trips into the mountains. Compared to past models, the sapphire face is easier to use with gloves on, and the battery life is just a tad longer. As for GPS, you can now leave waypoints through the Compass app to help you track your way back. Apple designers also built in emergency features, like an 86-decibel siren and fall and crash detection, and it has 100 meters of water resistance, too.

[$799; apple.com]

