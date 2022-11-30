14. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Get It

Most top GPS watches come from a few big brands, but Amazfit is an outlier. Not only is it on the affordable end of the spectrum, it’s lightweight (32 grams)—ideal for minimalist athletes. Users report some issues with accuracy of data, but that can happen even with more expensive models. This option is best if you’re looking for the basics and don’t care about brand recognition.

[$230; amazon.com]

