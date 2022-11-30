Gear

The 16 Best GPS Watches for Running, Cycling, Swimming, and More

15. Wahoo Elemnt Rival

If you’re training for a triathlon, this is the watch for you. Wahoo’s Touchless Transition easily moves between sports as you do without you having to press a button, which is especially handy if you’re quickly switching from swimming to cycling to running. Another interesting feature is Stryd Integration, which gives you an in-depth analysis of your running power.

[$330; wahoofitness.com]

