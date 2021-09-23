The Best GPS Watches for Running, Cycling, Swimming, and More

4. Coros Apex Pro Get It

The main appeal of the Coros Apex Pro is its durability—it’s waterproof to 100 meters and is made with an ultra-strong titanium frame—and battery life (40 hours in continuous GPS tracking and 100 hours in UltraMax GPS mode). That’s pretty impressive considering the plethora of other features it includes, such as a pulse oximeter to measure your blood oxygen level, route navigation, workout creation, and multiple workout profiles.

[$500; coros.com]

