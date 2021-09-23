The Best GPS Watches for Running, Cycling, Swimming, and More

5. Coros Pace 2 Get It

The budget-friendly Coros Pace 2 doesn’t boast the battery life of the Coros Apex Pro above (or its pulse oximeter), but it includes many similar features at a significantly reduced price. It’s also extremely lightweight at 29 grams, and it’s a significant upgrade over the original Coros Pace: It now features a more powerful processor, five times more RAM, four times more storage, and 20 percent better battery life (30 hours in GPS mode).

[$500; coros.com]

