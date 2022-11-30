6. Polar M430 Get It

The popular Polar M430 is all about simplicity. It’s easy to use, with just five buttons, and easy to read thanks to its large font. While it has fewer extras than some other smartwatches, it has plenty of workout-focused features: Heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, smartphone notifications (when paired with your phone), a handy activity guide, and improved GPS over the Polar M400, just to name a few.

[$165; amazon.com]

