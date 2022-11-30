Gear

The 16 Best GPS Watches for Running, Cycling, Swimming, and More

7. Polar Vantage M2

Compared with the bare bones M430 above, the Vantage M2 is a more premium pick for an everyday GPS watch. It comes with an expansive list of useful features, including recovery and sleep monitoring, heart rate tracking, and a nutrition assistant, and it also offers non-workout add-ons like music playback control, notifications, and weather forecasting. Better yet, it has solid battery life for a watch with so many capabilities—and a price that won’t break the bank.

[$300; polar.com]

