Gear

The 16 Best GPS Watches for Running, Cycling, Swimming, and More

Green Polar Pacer Pro on a white background. gps watches
16
Polar Pacer ProCourtesy Image 8 / 16

8. Polar Pacer Pro

Get It

Polar’s new generation Pacer GPS watch was designed for serious runners. This model has a faster processor and a larger memory bank than other Polar styles, which streamlines the user experience. One charge gives you up to a full week of juice, or 35 hours of operation in GPS mode. With this watch, you can measure crucial running metrics like your VO2 max, heart rate intensity, and mile-by-mile pace.

[$300; polar.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Gear