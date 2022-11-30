8. Polar Pacer Pro Get It

Polar’s new generation Pacer GPS watch was designed for serious runners. This model has a faster processor and a larger memory bank than other Polar styles, which streamlines the user experience. One charge gives you up to a full week of juice, or 35 hours of operation in GPS mode. With this watch, you can measure crucial running metrics like your VO2 max, heart rate intensity, and mile-by-mile pace.

[$300; polar.com]

