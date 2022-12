9. Suunto 9 Baro Get It

The Suunto 9 Baro punches above its weight in terms of battery life; it offers up to 120 hours of continuous exercise tracking. With its excellent GPS navigation, over 80 sport modes, wide array of sensors, and excellent durability and weatherproofing, it also gets points for its versatility—and its sleek look makes it easy to wear all day.

[$499; suunto.com]

